Rhys Hoskins has four hits, drives in five runs for Brewers in 9-5 victory over Guardians

Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in five runs, Jake Bauers had two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cleveland Guardians 9-5 to avoid a series sweep on Wednesday.

Hoskins’ single in the three-run sixth plated William Contreras with the go-ahead score and his two-run homer in the seventh made it 7-2. He drove in two more in the ninth with a single for his fourth hit of the afternoon.

Bauers doubled in a run in the second and singled home Brice Turang in the sixth. The Brewers went 2-4 on a trip through Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

Logan Henderson (2-0) pitched five innings, allowing two runs while striking out seven in his second start in the majors. The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Kyle Manzardo in the second.

José Ramírez hit a three-run homer off Jared Koenig in the eighth, pulling the Guardians within 7-5. Nolan Jones had a pair of hits and an RBI for Cleveland, which has won 22 of 34 games since April 8.

Tim Herrin (3-1) gave up two runs and recorded one out for the loss.

Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana was placed on the injured list with shoulder impingement before the game. Pitcher Tobias Myers was recalled from Triple-A Nashville, but did not join the team.

Milwaukee turned a tie game into a 5-2 lead in the top of the sixth against Herrin and Jakob Junis, putting six straight aboard. Caleb Durbin was hit by a Junis pitch with the bases loaded for the third run.

The Brewers were shut out in the first two games of the series, totaling 10 hits, before erupting for their highest-run total since April 22 at San Francisco.

Brewers: RHP Chad Patrick (2-3, 3.19 ERA) pitches Friday against Minnesota to begin a six-game homestand.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (3-3, 3.80 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series Friday in Cincinnati.

