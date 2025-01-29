RHP Ryne Stanek is rejoining the New York Mets on a 1-year deal, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with negotiations says the New York Mets and right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek have agreed to a one-year deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and hadn’t been announced. The Mets acquired Stanek from Seattle in exchange for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas at the trade deadline last year. Stanek posted a 6.06 ERA in 17 appearances with the Mets during the regular season and became a trusted reliever late in the postseason. In eight innings covering seven postseason appearances, the 33-year-old allowed three runs and stuck out eight.

