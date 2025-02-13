RHP Andre Pallante is the second Cardinals player to win salary arbitration case against the team

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Andre Pallante has defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in salary arbitration. He will earn $2.1 million instead of the team’s $1,925,000 offer. Arbitrators Walt De Treux, Paul Radvany and Brian Keller made the decision Thursday, one day after hearing arguments. The Cardinals split their first two salary cases Wednesday, beating outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan on Wednesday and losing to outfielder Lars Nootbaar. Teams and players are tied 4-4 in decisions. The only remaining case involves Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe on Friday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.