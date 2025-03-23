RFK Jr. and Djokovic share a passion for tennis along with their views about vaccines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Novak Djokovic apparently share a passion for tennis along with their beliefs about vaccines.

Kennedy, the nation’s top health official, posted a photo on X on Sunday of himself and Djokovic standing on a tennis court holding tennis rackets.

“Novak Djokovic. First in tennis. First in integrity. First in courage. Guess who won this match?” Kennedy captioned the post.

Djokovic is in Florida playing in the Miami Open tennis tournament. It was unclear when the photo was taken.

Kennedy, the secretary of Health and Human Services, rejected an “anti-vaccine” label earlier this year during his senate confirmation hearings but has since repeated his skeptical views of vaccines in interviews and other public statements.

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, gestures after winning his match against Rinky Hijikata, of Australia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky

Djokovic is the career leader in men’s tennis with 24 Grand Slam championships but missed chances to win more because a refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He missed the Australian Open in 2022 after a protracted legal saga ended with his deportation from that country and he was not allowed to travel to the U.S. to play in the U.S. Open later that year.

