Reynolds scores 25 as Saint Joseph’s pulls away from Virginia Tech in 2nd half, win 82-62
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II knocked down five 3-pointers and put up 25 points to help Saint Joseph’s pull away from Virginia Tech to earn an 82-62 win. The victory gave the Hawks their first back-to-back wins since they won three straight in November.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.