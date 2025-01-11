Reynolds scores 21 points to help send TCU past BYU 71-67 and end 17-game skid against the Cougars

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored 21 points including the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left and TCU ended its 17-game losing streak to BYU, beating Cougars 71-67. Richie Saunders scored 26 points shooting 9 for 13 for BYU. Out of a TCU timeout with 36 seconds left, TCU put the ball in Reynolds’ hands. The left-hander drove to his strong side and put a shot up high off the glass over the outstretched arms of BYU’s Mawot Mag for a 69-67 lead.

