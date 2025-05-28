Reynolds hits go-ahead 3-run homer, Pirates score 7 in 8th to beat Dbacks 9=6

PHOENIX (AP) — Bryan Reynolds had four hits, including a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth, and the Pittsburgh Pirates overcame a six-run deficit to stun the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-6 on Tuesday night.

The Pirates, who entered the night 0-29 when trailing after seven innings, were down 6-2 before scoring seven times in the eighth against Arizona relievers Kevin Ginkel and Jalen Beeks.

The key blows were Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s three-run double, which tied the game and knocked out Ginkel (0-3). After Geraldo Perdomo’s error allowed Oneil Cruz to reach base, Reynolds followed with a homer to left-center off Beeks to make it 9-6.

Henry Davis also homered for Pittsburgh. Joey Wentz (2-1) pitched 3 2/3 innings of long relief for the Pirates. David Bednar retired the side in order in the ninth for his sixth save.

Corbin Burnes pitched seven solid innings, giving up six hits and striking out six. Davis’ homer with a man on in the sixth not only ended Burnes’ shutout bid, it was the first time the Pirates scored in the series after losing 5-0 Monday night.

The Diamondbacks built a 6-0 lead. Corbin Carroll homered leading off the first, then Arizona chased Pirates starter Mike Burrows in the fourth with five runs, including Perdomo’s bases-loaded single off Wentz.

Burrows, making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, lasted 3 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and five runs, four earned.

Arizona’s All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte sat out the game due to illness.

Key moment

Davis led off the eighth with a double against Ginkel and four of the next five batters reached, ending with Kiner-Falefa’s bases-clearing double.

Key stat

The Pirates bullpen retired the last 17 Arizona batters of the game.

Next

Pirates ace Paul Skenes (3-5, 2.36 ERA) faces fellow RHP Zac Gallen (3-6, 5.25) of Arizona in Wednesday’s series finale.



