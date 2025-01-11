Reyne Smith’s 7 3-pointers power Louisville to 6th straight win, 82-78 over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reyne Smith knocked down a career-best seven 3-pointers and Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 82-78, the sixth straight win for the Cardinals. The loss snapped Pittsburgh’s 15-game home win streak that included eight wins over Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. Pitt had won its last five meetings with Louisville.

