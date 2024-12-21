Reyne Smith scores 27 points and Louisville defeats Florida State 90-76

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Reyne Smith scored 27 points off the bench and led a 3-point barrage in the second half that lifted Louisville to a 90-76 victory over Florida State. Smith made 8 of 12 shots overall and hit 6 of 9 3-pointers to go with 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Terrence Edwards Jr. had 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Cardinals. A 3-pointer by Jamir Watkins got the Seminoles within 62-58 but Smith answered with a pair of 3s and the Cardinals were back up by 10. The two 3-pointers capped a 6 1/2-minute stretch in which every Louisville point came on six 3-pointers, four by Smith. His final 3 of the game gave the Cardinals an 80-68 lead with a little under 4 minutes remaining.

