Reyne Smith, Aboubacar Traore help Louisville end long skid against Virginia with 70-50 rout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reyne Smith and Aboubacar Traore scored 15 points apiece and first-year coach Pat Kelsey led Louisville to a rare victory over Virginia, 70-50. The Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the first time in 10 all-time games at John Paul Jones Arena and notched their first road win over the Cavaliers (8-6, 1-2) since February of 1990. Virginia had won 18 of the previous 19 matchups and leads the all-time series 24-6. Kelsey was hired after head-coaching stops at Winthrop (2012-21) and Charlotte (2021-24). Smith made 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Traore came off the bench to sink 6 of 10 shots and grab eight rebounds as Louisville controlled the boards 42-25.

