Reserves Mike Sharavjamts, Mason Madsen score 15 apiece to lead Utah over Florida A&M 89-59

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Reserves Mike Sharavjamts and Mason Madsen scored 15 points apiece and Utah breezed to an 89-59 victory over Florida A&M. Sharavjamts buried 6 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers for the Utes (8-2), who won for the fifth time in six games and improved to 8-1 at home. He added four assists. Madsen made 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Ezra Ausar added 12 points for Utah and Lawson Lovering scored 10. Kaleb Washington hit two 3-pointers and scored 11 off the bench to lead the Rattlers (3-6), who fell to 0-6 on the road.

