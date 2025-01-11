Reported Man City target Marmoush scores again for Frankfurt

BERLIN (AP) — Reported Manchester City target Omar Marmoush has boosted his transfer value with another goal for Eintracht Frankfurt to beat St. Pauli 1-0 in the Bundesliga. The Egypt forward grabbed his 14th league goal on Saturday. Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche acknowledged before the match that a club “has expressed interest” in the player, though he didn’t want to confirm it was Manchester City. Harry Kane has converted a penalty for Bayern Munich to eke a 1-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach and restore its four-point lead in the late game.

