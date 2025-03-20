Report finds that Stanford football coach mistreated female staff members

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford football coach Troy Taylor mistreated female staff members and tried to have an NCAA compliance officer removed after she warned him of rules violations, according to documents obtained by ESPN from investigations into Taylor’s conduct. ESPN said more than 20 current and former staffers cooperated with the two investigations that included complaints against Taylor for what are described as hostile and aggressive behavior, as well as personal attacks. Both investigations determined that Taylor’s treatment of employees, particularly of women, was inconsistent with Stanford’s standards, according to ESPN. Taylor says he used the investigations as a “learning opportunity.”

