Rennes survive double-touch penalty scare to beat 10-man Nantes 2-1

RENNES, France (AP) — Rennes had a first-half penalty chalked off for a rare double touch but bounced back to beat Nantes 2-1 in an action-packed Ligue 1 match on Friday.

Arnaud Kalimuendo scored the penalty after 14 minutes but like Julian Alvarez for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in their recent Champions League tie, the referee ruled he touched the ball with his supporting leg and ruled it out.

Rennes, though, was not foiled for long, as captain Adrien Truffert put the home side ahead with an angled drive 10 minutes later.

Mostafa Mohamed equalized for Nantes in the second half after some nice footwork close to goal but his side was dealt a big blow four minutes later when Marcus Coco was shown a straight red card for elbowing Truffert in the face.

Mohamed Meite bagged the winner four minutes from time when he headed home a cross from the left.

Rennes’ second win in a row liftd it into 10th place. Nantes remaind 13th.

