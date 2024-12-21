Reneau, Mgbako each score 14 points as Indiana holds off Chattanooga 74-65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako each scored 14 points and Indiana bounced back from suffering its first Big Ten Conference loss by holding off Chattanooga 74-65 to remain unbeaten at home. Frank Champion hit two free throws to get Chattanooga within four at 67-63, but after Reneau and the Mocs’ Trey Bonham traded baskets, Myles Rice and Trey Galloway each slashed to the basket for layups and Anthony Leal hit the second of two free throws to close out the game.

