Reliever Scott Barlow signs with the Cincinnati Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have signed reliever Scott Barlow to a one-year contract for this season that includes a club option for 2026. Cincinnati announced the deal on Thursday. Right-hander Julian Aguiar was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster. He is expected to miss the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery last October. Barlow has pitched in 365 big league games in relief over the past seven seasons. He has a 23-21 career record and 58 saves with a 3.49 ERA, and 461 strikeouts in 387 innings. He pitched last year in Cleveland.

