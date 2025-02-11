Reliever Ryne Stanek can earn up to $5 million in his 1-year contract with New York Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Ryne Stanek can boost his pay with the New York Mets to $5 million if he makes 70 or more pitching appearances this season. The 33-year-old right-hander gets a $500,000 signing bonus and a $4 million salary as part of the $4.5 million, one-year contract announced on Jan. 30. Stanek was acquired in a trade with Seattle at the deadline last year for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas. Infielder Nick Madrigal gets a $1.35 million salary while in the major leagues and $350,000 while in the minors in a one-year contract announced Jan. 31.

