Reliever Phil Maton agrees to 1-year contract with Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Right-handed reliever Phil Maton and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year contract. Maton was traded from Tampa Bay to the Mets on July 9 and finished 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA in 71 appearances, including 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA in 31 games for New York. Maton, who turns 32 on March 25, had a career-high 18 holds last season and was unscored upon in 25 of 31 games for New York. Maton became a free agent after the Mets turned down his $7,775,000 option in favor of a $250,000 buyout.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.