Reliever Paul Sewald and Guardians agree to $7 million, 1-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — Reliever Paul Sewald and the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a $7 million, one-year contract, adding a setup arm for closer Emmanuel Clase. An eight-year veteran, Sewald is a 34-year-old right-hander who has 84 saves during an eight-year big league career. He gets a $1 million signing bonus and a $5 million salary this year, when he could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for relief appearances. The deal includes a $10 million mutual option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout. Sewald had a 4.31 ERA last year with 16 saves for Arizona, losing his closer’s job at the start of August.

