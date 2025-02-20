Reliever Luke Jackson can boost pay to $4 million in 1-year contract with Texas Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Luke Jackson is guaranteed $1.5 million in his one-year contract with the Texas Rangers and can earn up to $4 million if he closes regularly for the team. Jackson’s deal includes $1.75 million in performance bonuses for games and $750,000 for games finished. Jackson was 4-3 with a 5.09 ERA in 52 relief appearances last year for San Francisco and Atlanta, which acquired him on July 29. He was 4-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 36 games for the Giants and 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 16 appearances with the Braves.

