Reliever Lucas Sims and the Washington Nationals agree to a $3 million, 1-year contract

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Lucas Sims and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $3 million. one-year contract. Washington announced the deal Wednesday and placed right-hander Mason Thompson on the 60-day injured list. Thompson is coming off Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery. The 30-year-old Sims was 1-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 58 relief appearances last year for Cincinnati and Boston. The right-hander is 22-19 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 saves in eight major league seasons with Atlanta, the Reds and the Red Sox. He has 353 strikeouts in 306 innings.

