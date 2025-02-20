Reliever Kendall Graveman can earn up to $3.3 million for 1 year in Diamondbacks contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Kendall Graveman can earn up to $3.3 million for one year in his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Graveman has a $1.35 million salary for this year in the deal announced Monday, which includes a $5 million mutual option for 2026 with a $100,000 buyout. His contract includes $1.95 million in performance bonuses this year for games as pitcher. He would get the full amount with 65. A 34-year-old right-hander, Graveman missed last season following surgery in January 2024 to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

