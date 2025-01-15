Reliever Jeff Hoffman says Orioles and Braves backed off deals before his contract with Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves backed out of agreements to sign Jeff Hoffman because of concerns about the reliever’s pitching shoulder before he finalized a $33 million, three-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays last week.. A right-hander who turned 32 last week, Hoffman went for in-person physicals for deals with the Orioles and Braves. Braves spokesman Jared Burleyson and Orioles spokeswoman Jackie Harig said their teams declined to comment. Hoffman went 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA and 10 saves last season for the NL East champion Philadelphia Phillies, earning his first All-Star selection.

