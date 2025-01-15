Reliever Jeff Hoffman says Orioles and Braves backed off deals before his contract with Blue Jays

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman delivers during Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the New York Mets, Oct. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

The Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves backed out of agreements to sign Jeff Hoffman because of concerns about the reliever’s pitching shoulder before he finalized a $33 million, three-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays last week.. A right-hander who turned 32 last week, Hoffman went for in-person physicals for deals with the Orioles and Braves. Braves spokesman Jared Burleyson and Orioles spokeswoman Jackie Harig said their teams declined to comment. Hoffman went 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA and 10 saves last season for the NL East champion Philadelphia Phillies, earning his first All-Star selection.

