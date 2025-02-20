Reliever Drew Smith can earn up to $3.75 million over two seasons in his Mets contract

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Drew Smith can earn up to $3.75 million over two seasons in his contract with the New York Mets if his 2026 club option is exercised and he pitches in at least 70 games in 2026. Smith is expected to miss all or most of this season while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, but the right-hander should be ready for 2026. He agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract that was announced on Feb. 12, the same day the Mets finalized their $54 million, two-year contract with first baseman Pete Alonso.

