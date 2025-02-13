Relief pitcher John Brebbia agrees to $2.75 million, 1-year contract with Detroit Tigers

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Relief pitcher John Brebbia and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $2.75 million, one-year contract, a deal that could be worth up to $14.25 million over two seasons. A 34-year-old right-hander, Brebbia gets a $2.25 million salary this year as part of a deal that includes a $4 million team option for 2027 with a $500,000 buyout. The deal includes an escalator and performance bonuses. Brebbia began last season with the Chicago White Sox and was acquired by Atlanta on Aug. 31. He was 0-6 with a 6.28 ERA in 54 relief appearances.

