Relegated Southampton hires Will Still as new manager

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton will leave the Premier League with a new manager on board after 32-year-old Englishman Will Still was hired Sunday after spending the last three seasons in French soccer.

Still announced his departure from Lens last week after guiding the team to an eighth-placed finish in Ligue 1. He was previously at Reims.

Still has signed a three-year contract with last-placed Southampton, which was one of the three teams relegated from the Premier League this season and was facing Arsenal at St Mary’s on Sunday in the final round.

“I’m extremely proud and excited to have joined Southampton — there is huge potential here and we have a great opportunity to do something special,” Still said.

