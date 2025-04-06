Reilly Smith scores his 2nd goal of the game in OT to lift the Golden Knights past the Flames, 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game at 4:31 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night, a result that gave the Los Angeles Kings a playoff spot.

Akira Schmid made 21 saves for the victory in his first start of the season.

Pavel Dorofeyev opened the scoring for Vegas late in the first period with his team-leading 33rd of the season, and Smith made it 2-0 midway through the second.

Joel Hanley got one back for Calgary with eight seconds left in the second, and Matt Coronato tied it 43 seconds into the third.

Dustin Wolf stopped 31 shots for the Flames.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Pacific Division-leading Vegas remained three points ahead of the Kings.

Flames: Calgary moved within four points of idle Minnesota for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Flames have a game in hand and the teams meet at the Saddledome on Friday night.

Key moment

In overtime, Smith curled behind the net with the puck and flung a backhander that bounced off of Wolf and went behind him.

Key stat

Vegas is 16-4-1 against the Pacific Division.

Up next

The Golden Knights are at Vancouver on Sunday night. The Flames are San Jose on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.