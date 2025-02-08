Reilly Opelka faces possible discipline for criticizing umpire he calls ‘worst’ on tennis tour

DALLAS (AP) — Reilly Opelka faces potential discipline for his post-match comments about a chair umpire he called the “worst ump on tour.” Opelka was angered that he received a point penalty while serving for the match in the third set against Cameron Norrie at the Dallas Open on Thursday night. Opelka went on to win the match. The 27-year-old American was penalized for using profanity while berating a member of the crowd. Opelka said the unidentified fan was repeatedly and intentionally disrupting his serve. Afterward, Opelka said umpire Greg Allensworth failed to do his job. The ATP says it will review Opelka’s post-match comments as part of the disciplinary process.

