Reigan Richardson reaches 1,000 career points and No. 14 Duke women rout Pittsburgh 69-31

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 13 points and reached 1,000 career points in Duke’s 69-31 rout of Pittsburgh. Richardson reached the milestone during a 7-0 Duke run to open the second half. After leading 38-15 at halftime the Blue Devils went up by 32 with 6 1/2 minutes left in the third. Later, Richardson hit a jumper and the Blue Devils regained their 32-point lead at 53-21 heading to the fourth. She finished the game with 1,002 points. The Blue Devils forced 29 turnovers and Pitt made only 11 field goals. Duke outshot the Panthers 46%-24% and had 24 points off the bench to Pitt’s 1.

