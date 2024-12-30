Referees to announce VAR decisions to fans inside stadium during League Cup semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Referees will make in-stadium announcements on the outcome of video reviews in the semifinals of this season’s English League Cup. It will be the first time such a system is used in English soccer. Arsenal faces Newcastle and Tottenham plays Liverpool next month in the semifinals, which are held over two legs. As part of a trial move, referees will announce their decisions after VAR reviews to stadium spectators and viewers at home. In-stadium announcements have were trialled at last year’s Women’s World Cup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.