Referees in Germany’s Bundesliga to start in-stadium announcements for VAR calls

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer referees will start making NFL-style announcements to the crowd to explain video review rulings. The German league says Bayern Munich and German champion Bayer Leverkusen are among nine clubs taking part in a trial program at their home games starting from Saturday onward. It follows on from a trial in the English League Cup earlier this month. Five games this week have been selected for the first wave of Germany’s program, including Bayern’s game against Holstein Kiel on Saturday. It will only affect a minority of games in the top two men’s leagues for now.

