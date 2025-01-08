Referee makes in-stadium announcement to rule out a goal in a first for English soccer

LONDON (AP) — A referee has made an NFL-style in-stadium announcement about the outcome of a video review for the first time in English soccer. Stuart Attwell was the referee for Tottenham against Liverpool in the English League Cup. He used the public address system to announce that a goal by Spurs striker Dominic Solanke in the 76th minute had been ruled out for offside. Attwell communicated the decision via a wireless microphone to spectators inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and to TV viewers. Attwell spoke after VAR review lasting around two minutes and said Solanke had been in an offside position for the goal.

