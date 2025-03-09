Reds prospect Cam Collier to have surgery to repair torn thumb ligament

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier is scheduled to have surgery to repair a torn left thumb ligament on Thursday. Manager Terry Francona told reporters, including the Cincinnati Enquirer, Sunday about the injury that will keep Collier from hitting for 4 to 6 weeks. The 20-year-old infielder sustained the injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his glove hand in a game against the Chicago Cubs on March 2.

