Reds and newly acquired catcher Jose Trevino agree to 3-year contract worth $14,925,000

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Catcher Jose Trevino and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a three-year contract worth $14,925,000, a deal that adds $11.5 million in newly guaranteed money. Trevino was acquired from the New York Yankees in December for reliever Fernando Cruz and the 32-year-old avoided arbitration when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $3,425,000. Trevino would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series. His new deal adds salaries of $5.25 million each for 2026 and 2027 plus a $6.5 million club option for 2028 with $1 million buyout.

