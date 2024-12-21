Reds acquire veteran catcher Jose Trevino in a trade with the Yankees

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have acquired veteran catcher Jose Trevino in a trade with the New York Yankees. Known more for his defensive ability, Trevino batted .215 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 74 games for the AL East champions this year. He was a backup by the end of the year after rookie Austin Wells took over behind the plate. Cincinnati sent reliever Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson to New York. Cruz went 3-8 with a 4.86 ERA in 69 appearances this season, striking out 109 in 66 2/3 innings.

