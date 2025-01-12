Redemption for Zirkzee and Bayindir as Man United manager praises his backups after FA Cup win

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee celebrates his winning goal in a penalty kick shootout during during the English FA Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

A new year has brought some kinder fortune for two of Manchester United’s understated backups. Joshua Zirkzee converted the clinching penalty as United beat Arsenal 5-3 in a shootout in the third round of the FA Cup. United also had Altay Bayindir to thank because the Turkish goalkeeper saved a penalty from Martin Odegaard in normal time as the game went to extra time at 1-1 and then denied Kai Havertz in the shootout. Zirkzee was substituted in the 33rd minute of a Premier League match two weeks ago and jeered by some United fans. A few days earlier, Bayindir suffered the ignominy of conceding a goal from a corner in a painful loss for United in the English League Cup.

