Redemption for Zirkzee and Bayindir as Man United manager praises his backups after FA Cup win

A new year has brought some kinder fortune for two of Manchester United’s understated backups. Joshua Zirkzee converted the clinching penalty as United beat Arsenal 5-3 in a shootout in the third round of the FA Cup. United also had Altay Bayindir to thank because the Turkish goalkeeper saved a penalty from Martin Odegaard in normal time as the game went to extra time at 1-1 and then denied Kai Havertz in the shootout. Zirkzee was substituted in the 33rd minute of a Premier League match two weeks ago and jeered by some United fans. A few days earlier, Bayindir suffered the ignominy of conceding a goal from a corner in a painful loss for United in the English League Cup.

