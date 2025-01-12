Red Wings overwhelm Kraken 6-2 for 7th straight win

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored during Detroit’s fast start, and the Red Wings beat the Seattle Kraken 6-2 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory.

Marco Kasper, J.T. Compher, Alex DeBrincat and Kane scored as Detroit opened a 4-0 lead 7:53 into the first period. Erik Gustafsson and Dylan Larkin added second-period goals for the Red Wings.

It’s the longest win streak for Detroit in nearly 13 years. The Red Wings had a pair of seven-game winning streaks during the 2011-12 season, mostly recently Jan. 12-23, 2012.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers scored for Seattle.

Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer was replaced by Joey Daccord after giving up three goals in four shots. Daccord had 16 saves in the Kraken’s fifth loss in six games.

Cam Talbot made 31 stops for Detroit.

Takeaways

Kraken: It was a rough day at a place where the Kraken had performed well in the past. Seattle was 4-0-2 at Little Caesars Arena prior to Sunday’s game. Grubauer had a 4-0-1 record in five previous career outings against the Red Wings.

Red Wings: Linemates Kane and DeBrincat extended their point streaks to seven games with their first-period goals. They have combined for 11 goals and 13 assists during the win streak.

Key moment

Compher scored just 11 seconds after Kasper gave Detroit a 1-0 lead. Compher won a faceoff in the Kraken zone, and then tipped in Vladimir Tarasenko’s shot from the boards.

Key stat

The Red Wings converted their first three power plays. They are 14 for 28 on the power play in eight games since Todd McLellan took over as coach.

Up next

The Kraken continue their five-game trip at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Red Wings wrap up a four-game homestand against San Jose on Tuesday.

