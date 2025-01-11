Red Wings hold off Blackhawks 5-3 for 6th straight victory

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings won their sixth straight game, beating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Friday night.

Albert Johansson scored his first NHL goal, Andrew Copp and Marco Kasper added goals and Cam Talbot made 23 saves. Patrick Kane had three assists.

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice in third period and Ryan Donato added a goal for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard extended his points streak to nine games with a first-period assist. Petr Mrazek made 12 saves.

Detroit built a 4-1 lead before Teravainen scored his third-period goals. Kasper’s empty-netter put it away.

Blackhawks: Mrazek ended a personal six-game losing streak Wednesday when he made 35 saves against Colorado in a 3-1 victory. He was sharp again Friday, keeping his team in the game during the first two periods.

Red Wings: Kane, the longtime Blackhawk, has played a major role in the Red Wings’ resurgence. He has four goals and seven assists during the winning streak.

The Red Wings had an 18-2 shots on goal advantage in the second period, yet were clinging to a one-goal lead until Copp’s goal. Erik Gustafsson passed the puck from behind the Blackhawks net and Copp scored from the left circle five minutes into the third.

The Red Wings converted on one of their four power plays, giving them 11 power-play goals in the last seven games.

The Blackhawks host Edmonton on Saturday night. The Red Wings host Seattle on Sunday.

