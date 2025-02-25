Red Wings free up salary cap space by dealing minor league goalie Ville Husso to the Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings freed up $3.6 million in salary cap space by trading goalie Ville Husso to the Anaheim Ducks. The Red Wings received future considerations in dealing the 30-year-old player who has spent a majority of this season in the minors. Husso had a 1-5-2 record with Detroit and went 8-4 with two shutouts with AHL Grand Rapids this season. Husso is completing the final year of a three-year contract, and was assigned by Anaheim to the Ducks’ AHL affiliate in San Diego.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.