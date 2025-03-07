Red Wings forward and Michigan native Carter Mazur injured in NHL debut

DETROIT (AP) — Carter Mazur’s NHL debut lasted just two shifts.The 22-year-old Detroit Red Wings forward suffered an upper-body injury in the first period against Utah on Thursday night. Mazur was called up from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins earlier in the day. The Jackson, Michigan native was Detroit’s third-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had 15 points in 20 games with the Griffins this season, including 11 in his last 11 AHL games. Mazur was sidelined from Oct. 19 until Jan. 18 with an upper-body injury.

