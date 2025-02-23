Red Sox-Yankees spring game time moved because of expected rain, foreshadowing Rays’ season

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The start time for Monday’s spring training game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox has been moved because of expected heavy rainfall. The move foreshadows what the Tampa Bay Rays might have to deal with this season as they play a season outdoors in Florida. The Rays are preparing for a regular season with home games at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field, the spring training base of the Yankees. Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field on Oct. 9, leaving the Rays’ usual home stadium unusable for at least 2025.

