Red Sox trade left-hander Sean Newcomb to the Athletics for cash

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox traded left-hander Sean Newcomb to the Athletics for an undisclosed amount of cash on Tuesday.

The A’s also placed first baseman Nick Kurtz on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a strained left hip flexor and brought up outfielder Drew Avans from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Newcomb, a 31-year-old Massachusetts native, was designated for assignment on Saturday after posting a 3.95 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 12 games this season. He opened the year as a starter, taking five turns through the rotation, before being sent to the bullpen, where he has given up runs in each of his last four outings.

A first-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2014, Newcomb is 28-29 with a 4.46 ERA in 187 career games with the Braves, Cubs, Athletics and Red Sox.

Kurtz was batting .245 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 28 games this season before leaving Saturday’s game against Philadelphia with the injury.

Avans was batting .326 with four homers, 34 RBIs, 30 walks and 16 stolen bases in 48 games with Las Vegas and will be making his big-league debut.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the A’s also designated left-hander Matt Krook and right-hander Ryan Cusick for assignment. The team also announced that outfielder/first baseman Seth Brown has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Las Vegas.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.