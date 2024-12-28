Red Sox sign Dodgers World Series clincher Walker Buehler to one-year deal

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox announced Saturday they have signed right-hander Walker Buehler to a one-year deal. The two-time All-Star was on the mound when the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the World Series this fall. Buehler went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in the 2024 regular season after missing all of the previous year recovering from Tommy John surgery. But in the postseason, he was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and one save. He came on in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the Series against the New York Yankees and retired the side in order, striking out the last two batters to protect the 7-6 lead.

