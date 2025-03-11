Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello won’t be ready for the opening of the season

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello won’t be ready for the start of the season. Manager Alex Cora updated the media on Bello’s status on Tuesday. Bello, the opening day starter last season, has been dealing with soreness in his shoulder this spring. The Red Sox have been taking a cautious approach with him. The 25-year-old was 14-8 with a 4.49 ERA last season. He had 153 strikeouts over 162 1/3 innings. He agreed to a $55 million, six-year contract last March. In addition, the first appearance this spring of infielder Rafael Devers has been rescheduled to Saturday, according to MLB.com.

