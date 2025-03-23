Red Sox release veteran right-hander Adam Ottavino

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino has been released by the Boston Red Sox. The team announced the move just more than a month after Ottavino had reached a minor league deal with the club and then reported to big league camp. Ottavino’s second stint with Boston was short. He went 7-3 with 11 saves and a 4.21 ERA in 2021 with the Red Sox and spent the past three seasons with the New York Mets.

