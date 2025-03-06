Red Sox prospects Anthony, Campbell and Mayer headline Spring Breakout rosters

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston’s Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer headline the prospects participating in the Spring Breakout from March 13-16. The 30 big league organizations released their rosters for the second year of the Breakout. There will be 16 games at spring training camps in Florida and Arizona. Selected players must have rookie status: no mote than 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 45 days on an active big league roster. Anthony, 20, had an .894 OPS with 18 homers, 65 RBIs and 21 steals in 119 games at Double-A and Triple-A last year.

