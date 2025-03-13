Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito to open season on injured list with strained left hamstring

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox will open the season with three starting pitchers on the injured list after right-hander Lucas Giolito strained his left hamstring. Giolito left his first spring training start against Philadelphia on Tuesday after one inning when his hamstring tightened. The Red Sox said the strain was low-grade and didn’t offer a timetable for his return. Giolito will join fellow starters Brayan Bello (shoulder) and Kutter Crawford (knee) on the injured list. The 30-year-old Giolito signed a $38.5 million. two-year contract with Boston before last season, but didn’t pitch all year after a partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament. H

