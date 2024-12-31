Red Sox hope their offseason has produced a deeper pitching staff and (maybe) a 6-man rotation

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox struggled to come up with five dependable starting pitchers last season. Now they’re considering a six-man rotation in 2025. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow told reporters that his goal is to build depth in the rotation. That will allow the team to decide how best to deploy the starters once the seasons starts. Breslow has loaded up on starters this winter, getting Garrett Crochet in a trade and signing free agents Walker Buehler and Patrick Sandoval. The newcomers join a stable that already included Lucas Giolito, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello and Garrett Whitlock.

