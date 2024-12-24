Red Sox finalize 2-year deal with left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who is recovering from elbow surgery

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox have finalized a two-year contract with left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who is recovering from elbow ligament surgery. Sandoval, 28, made 16 starts for the Los Angeles Angels this year, going 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA before hurting his elbow June 21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on a pitch to former teammate Shohei Ohtani. Sandoval had internal brace surgery five days later. The surgery has an anticipated recovery time of at least a year. Sandoval is 19-45 with 4.01 ERA in 100 starts and seven relief appearances over six major league seasons, all with the Angels.

