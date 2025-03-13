Records could tumble as try-hungry France chases Six Nations title against Scotland

PARIS (AP) — France enters Saturday’s Six Nations rugby finale against Scotland with the title at stake and a host of records up for grabs in Paris. Prolific wingers Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Damian Penaud eye record-breaking tries. Goalkicker Thomas Ramos will aim to convert as many as possible for a France side which has its mojo back after a painful defeat to England. But beating England’s points difference record from 2001 is a long shot and even more so without injured scrumhalf Antoine Dupont. Here’s a look at the records that could be broken.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.